Walter P Moore Expands Global Reach with Ahmedabad Office

Leading engineering firm strengthens its international presence in India

Walter P Moore has a well-established footprint in India, having contributed to major projects such as the roof structure of the Narendra Modi Stadium, the second-largest sports stadium in the world. The Ahmedabad office reflects the firm's confidence in India's dynamic market and commitment to developing top engineering talent while supporting clients across the region.



Leading the structural engineering practice in Ahmedabad, Nishant Modhiya will serve as Office Director. With over a decade of experience, he has worked across diverse sectors, including residential, commercial, hospitality, healthcare, sports, and tall buildings. His expertise in post-tensioned and cast-in-situ concrete, structural steel, and composite construction, along with his deep knowledge of both American and Indian codes, strengthens the firm's ability to deliver complex projects efficiently.



"Our team combines global expertise with local insight to deliver cost-efficient, high-quality solutions. This expansion enhances our ability to meet client needs and contribute to India's evolving built environment," says Abhijit Shah, Senior Principal and Country Managing Director of Walter P Moore India.



Walter P Moore specializes in a diverse range of services, including structural engineering, diagnostics, enclosure engineering, construction engineering, civil engineering, water resources, and traffic engineering.

About Walter P Moore /www.walterpmoore.com

Walter P Moore is an international company of engineers, innovators, and creative people who solve some of the world's most complex structural and infrastructure challenges. Providing structural, diagnostics, civil, traffic, parking, transportation, enclosure, and construction engineering services. We design solutions that are cost- and resource-efficient, forward-thinking, and help support and shape communities worldwide. Founded in 1931, Walter P Moore's 1,000+ professionals work across 24 U.S. offices and eight international locations.

