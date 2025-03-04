The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 04

The Diverse Income Trust plc

04thMarch 2025

It is announced that at the close of business on 03rdMarch 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

03rd March 2025 96.19p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 94.15p per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45

04thMarch 2025