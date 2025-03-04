CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple has introduced a faster and more powerful iPad Air, now equipped with the M3 chip and designed to support Apple Intelligence. This upgrade brings a major boost in performance, making the new iPad Air nearly twice as fast as the previous M1 version and up to 3.5 times faster than the A14 Bionic model.The new iPad Air comes in two sizes - an 11-inch model for easy portability and a larger 13-inch version for those who want more screen space for creativity and productivity. It also features four stylish color options. Apple has designed a new Magic Keyboard specifically for the iPad Air, offering more functionality at a lower price.With iPadOS 18, users can enjoy advanced cameras, 5G connectivity, and compatibility with both the Apple Pencil Pro and Apple Pencil (USB-C). The M3 chip features an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 35 percent faster performance in multitasking compared to the M1, along with a 9-core GPU that provides up to 40 percent better graphics performance. The improved Neural Engine in the M3 makes AI-related tasks up to 60% faster, enhancing features like smart photo editing and natural language search in the Photos app.Apple Intelligence, built into the iPad Air, offers smart features like the Clean Up tool in Photos, which helps remove unwanted objects from pictures, and an improved search function that lets users find specific photos or videos just by describing them.The redesigned Magic Keyboard for iPad Air also brings new features at a lower price, including a larger trackpad for precise work and a 14-key function row for quick access to brightness and volume controls.Despite the upgrades, the pricing remains the same, starting at $599 for the 11-inch model and $799 for the 13-inch model. Students can get the 11-inch version for $549 and the 13-inch for $749. Customers can pre-order starting today, with availability beginning on March 12.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX