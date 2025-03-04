Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2025) - Michael Hudson, President, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd. ("Company") (TSXV: SXGC) and his team, joined Luke Allshorn, Head of Business Development, Australia and SE Asia, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to close the market to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange.





Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd. (TSXV: SXGC) is focused on developing its Sunday Creek gold-antimony project in Victoria, Australia. The project has demonstrated exceptional drilling results with 56 intersections exceeding 100 AuEq g/t x m from 71.4 km of drilling. Notable intercepts include 455.3 m @ 7.2 g/t Au including 1.0 m @ 2,318 g/t Au. The Company has six diamond drill rigs operating on site with plans to expand capacity. The project benefits from being in a Tier 1 mining jurisdiction, with antimony being a critical mineral. Metallurgical testing shows non-refractory ore amenable to gravity-flotation processing. The Company has A$18M cash, owns 1,055 ha freehold land, and has established strong relationships with local stakeholders. The project represents one of the few independently owned large-scale gold discoveries globally with significant growth potential.

