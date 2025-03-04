Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2025) - Karus Mining Inc. (the "Corporation" or "Karus") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Manni Buttar to its board of directors. Mr. Buttar replaces Sofia Tsakos who has resigned as a director.

Alex Gostevskikh, CEO of Karus commented "On behalf of the Board and the Company's management team, we wish to thank Ms. Tsakos for her contributions to the Company and wish her all the best in her future endeavors."

Mr. Buttar is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) with a Masters in Accounting and Finance from the University of Waterloo, Ontario (Canada). He currently works at SCP Resource Finance LP as the Vice-President - Business Development, primarily focusing on building and further developing SCP's Structured Flow Through Share Program.

About Karus

Karus is the 100% owner of the 1,000 km2 South Caribou Gold District that includes the drill-stage FG Gold and Gold Creek projects in British Columbia. Further information on Karus and its assets can be found on the Corporation's website at www.karusgold.com and at www.sedarplus.ca, or by contacting us as info@karusgold.com.

