WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The dollar drifted down on Tuesday, extending losses from previous session, amid concerns about the economic impact of trade war following the imposition of tariffs by U.S. on Canada, Mexico and China, and the retaliatory measures by China and Canada.Trump announced that his administration will impose tariffs on agricultural products imported into America from April 2nd.The dollar index dropped to 105.53, losing nearly 1.2%.Against the Euro, the dollar weakened to 1.0627. The dollar weakened to 1.2795 against Pound Sterling.The dollar slipped against the Japanese currency, dropping to 149.82 yen a unit. Against the Aussie, the dollar eased to 0.6271.The Swiss franc gained against the dollar, firming to CHF 0.8895 a unit of the U.S. currency. The Loonie strengthened to 1.4394 against the dollar.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX