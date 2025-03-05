Foreverrents.com Launches National Apartment Leasing Program

GoldOller Real Estate Investments Engages ForeverRents.com to assist in leasing apartment communities.

GoldOller Real Estate Investments Engages ForeverRents.com to Enhance Resident Attraction

GoldOller Real Estate Investments, the nation's 37th largest multifamily owner-operator, has partnered with ForeverRents.com to leverage their innovative agent-centric platform for attracting new residents. This collaboration aims to bridge the gap traditionally overlooked by apartment managers in engaging real estate agents and their rental clients.

ForeverRents.com has developed a cutting-edge system that facilitates connections between realtors and apartment communities, opening up a new channel for tenant acquisition. This platform is designed to streamline the process of bringing rental clients to apartment buildings, providing a win-win solution for both property managers and real estate agents.

"We are excited to utilize ForeverRents.com's agent-centric platform to expand our reach and attract more potential residents," said Richard Oller, Chairman of GoldOller. "This partnership aligns with our commitment to innovation and exceptional resident experiences."

ForeverRents.com's rapid expansion now allows them to provide services across the continental United States. Their all-in-one automated leasing platform offers a comprehensive solution, from listing and scheduling to showing and closing, saving time for both property managers and agents.

GoldOller, which oversees a portfolio of over 45,000 apartment units across 28 states, sees this partnership as an opportunity to further enhance its industry-leading resident approval ratings. By tapping into the realtor network through ForeverRents.com, GoldOller aims to attract high-quality tenants and maintain its reputation for excellence in the multifamily housing sector.

This collaboration represents a significant step forward in the apartment leasing industry, addressing a long-standing gap and creating new opportunities for growth and efficiency in the rental market. Boots Levinson - Co-Founder, ForeverRents.com

Boots Levinson, a seasoned rental and leasing marketing executive, is the co-founder of ForeverRents.com. With over a decade of experience in the industry, Boots has played a pivotal role in connecting renters with apartment communities through his leadership at Rentphilly.com and TCS Rental Properties. Recognizing an untapped opportunity in the market, he saw the need for a more holistic approach-one that leverages real estate agents to bring their clients directly to apartment communities. Through ForeverRents.com, Boots is bridging this gap, creating innovative leasing solutions that benefit both property owners and renters alike.

For more information

Boots@foreverents.com

www.foreverrents.com

www.goldoller.com

SOURCE: ForeverRents.com

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire