Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2025) - Cumberland Law Group has announced representation for tax disputes in court and negotiations with the IRS. Taxpayers in the area who are facing wage garnishments, tax liens, and bank levies can turn to the firm's experienced attorneys to challenge, reduce, or eliminate IRS penalties.

Unpaid taxes can result in the IRS seizing the assets of a defaulting taxpayer including property and bank accounts, explains Cumberland Law Group. The firm can contest such enforcements through written appeals and advocacy in the tax courts - grounds for appeal may include errors in tax returns or if a spouse or ex-spouse was solely responsible for unpaid taxes.

Managing Attorney Alex Mitchell, Esq. adds, "If you lack legal expertise or help, the IRS tax appeal process can be one never-ending nightmare. You could spend months bouncing between one office and another trying to solve your tax problem. Thankfully, you can enjoy a much smoother experience by getting the right professionals on your team."

As part of the new service, Cumberland provides assistance in releasing tax liens, wage garnishments, and levies. To achieve this, the attorneys can contact the IRS to request and negotiate an installment-based payment plan or propose an offer-in-compromise (OIC) which reduces the overall liability in cases where the debtor is unlikely to be able to pay their debt before the 10-year collection statute expires.

The firm can also challenge wage garnishments in circumstances where a debtor's standard of living is significantly compromised, for example, if the deductions are affecting their ability to support their family or make mortgage payments. As such, Cumberland Law Group aims to set up affordable collection arrangements and seek the protection of the courts if a client's wages are already being garnished by another creditor.

"Our experienced attorneys specialize in tax law and have a proven track record of helping clients navigate tax-related challenges effectively," says Managing Attorney Alex Mitchell, Esq. "Whether you need assistance negotiating a payment plan or exploring other options for resolving your tax debt, Cumberland Law Group is here to help."

Interested parties can arrange a complimentary, no-obligation consultation with one of the Cumberland attorneys to discuss their case by visiting https://cumberlandlawatlanta.com/.

