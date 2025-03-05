CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.The yen fell to a 2-week low of 192.08 against the pound and a 2-day low of 150.18 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 191.72 and 149.84, respectively.Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the yen slipped to more than 2-week lows of 159.53 and 168.60 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 157.17 and 168.36, respectively.Against the Australia and the Canadian dollars, the yen dropped to 2-day lows of 94.05 and 104.27 from yesterday's closing quotes of 93.92 and 104.07, respectively.The yen fell to a 6-day low of 85.01 against the NZ dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 84.81.If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 195.00 against the pound, 155.00 against the greenback, 164.00 against the euro, 172.00 against the franc, 97.00 against the aussie, 108.00 against the loonie and 87.00 against the kiwi.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX