Deutsche Bank has been ordered to pay €23.05 million in fines by Germany's financial regulator BaFin for multiple violations of securities trading laws and other regulatory requirements. The penalties address three distinct areas of non-compliance, including issues with currency derivatives sales in Spain and problems at its Postbank subsidiary. BaFin specifically cited Deutsche Bank's delayed response in addressing the Spanish derivatives matter, which had already triggered a separate investigation by Spanish authorities. Additionally, Postbank failed to properly record telephone investment advisory conversations after COVID-19 special regulations ended and mishandled numerous account transfer applications, either not processing them at all or with significant delays. The bank attributed the account transfer service problems to IT transition difficulties in 2023.

Market Shrugs Off Penalty News

Despite the substantial fine, Deutsche Bank's stock showed surprising resilience in after-hours trading Tuesday, rising as much as 3.72 percent above its XETRA closing price to €20.08. This positive movement aligned with broader German market gains driven by a political agreement between Union and SPD on increased debt financing for defense and infrastructure investments. The bank stated it had already made provisions for the fine, meaning no impact on annual results is expected. Deutsche Bank also emphasized its full cooperation with regulators and pointed to process improvements and strengthened control mechanisms implemented in the affected business areas.

Ad

Fresh Deutsche Bank information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Deutsche Bank analysis...