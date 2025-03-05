Sodexo SA: Sodexo awarded a significant contract with Santos, cementing its market-leading position in Australia's energy and resources sector

Issy-les-Moulineaux, March 5, 2025

Sodexo in Australia has been awarded a large five-year contract with Santos, the largest supplier of natural gas in Australia.

This new contract will significantly increase Sodexo's business in Australia and enhance its geographical footprint. Under this contract, Sodexo will provide services across Santos' operations from Queensland to South Australia and Western Australia.

Over the past four years, as part of its active portfolio management strategy, Sodexo has continually honed its offering in the Australian energy and resources sector.

Sodexo Australia Managing Director Keith Weston said: "We thank Santos for selecting Sodexo as their partner for the future. For over 25 years, we have serviced the Australian energy and resources sector with a spirit of innovation and exceptional service. This award follows from a strong period of contract growth for Sodexo, further expands our presence in Australia's eastern states, and highlights our unwavering commitment to the industry."

This contract includes the provision of accommodation management, housekeeping, catering and hospitality, aerodrome management, facilities maintenance and health & wellness services for 25 camps, 3,500 rooms and an average occupancy of 2,000 residents. Through its services, Sodexo is transforming the daily lives of Santos's workforce with innovative food offers, fitness facilities and wellness coaching that promote health and well-being. Sodexo also provides a resident app that connects users to camp activities, dining, and work requests, offering real-time visibility into service delivery.

The contract's scope will support more than 500 jobs at Sodexo, offering a valuable opportunity for people, as well as adjacent businesses across Queensland, South Australia and Western Australia, delivering lasting benefits to the local communities.

The mobilisation of this contract involves the transition of 25 camps to Sodexo. The process began in December with the handover of Varanus Island and Devil Creek camps in Western Australia. All camps and services are expected to be mobilised by June 2025.





About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in sustainable food and valued experiences at every moment in life: learn, work, heal and play. The Group stands out for its independence, its founding family shareholding and its responsible business model. Thanks to its two activities of Food and Facilities Management Services, Sodexo meets all the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and contribute to the economic, social and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. For Sodexo, growth and social commitment go hand in hand. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all.

Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, Bloomberg France 40, CAC 40 ESG, CAC SBT 1.5, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Key figures

23.8 billion euros Fiscal 2024

consolidated revenues

consolidated revenues 423,000 employees as at August 31, 2024

#1 France-based private employer worldwide 45 countries (as at August 31, 2024)

80 million consumers served daily

11.7 billion euros in market capitalization

(as at January 6, 2025)

