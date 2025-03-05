JustFix Is Revolutionising Home Maintenance with Personalised AI-Powered Subscriptions

Multi-trade cover from trusted pros - plumbing, heating, electrics, carpentry, and more 12-month workmanship guarantee on every repair

LONDON, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JustFix , the UK's leading AI-powered digital platform for trusted home maintenance and repair services, today launches a groundbreaking Happy Home" subscription service " offering personalised and effortless home upkeep for a life well-lived.

For too long, home maintenance and appliance repairs have been plagued by unpredictable costs, unreliable service availability, and time-consuming quote admin. Customers are often left feeling frustrated and uncertain about repair bills, service quality, and the time and admin required to fix their issue. According to a recent survey by the Federation of Master Builders (FMB), 63% of homeowners find it difficult to find reliable tradespeople, and 48% are concerned about hidden costs or unexpected charges.

JustFix is rebuilding home maintenance from the ground up, introducing innovative solutions that address these pain points head-on. Real-time AI Diagnostics gives customers an initial assessment of their issue before booking a Fixer, giving them clarity and reducing uncertainty, Smarter Scheduling which ensures the right Fixer, with the right expertise, is dispatched at the most efficient time and Dynamic Pricing Updates, which gives customers refined quotes based on real-time data, ensuring pricing is always fair and competitive.

Additionally, its new subscription plans provide trusted and affordable home maintenance for customers tailored to their specific needs and budgets and bring transparency, efficiency, and trust back to home repairs and maintenance.

"We understand that modern life is demanding, and home maintenance often falls by the wayside," says Adam Graham, CEO of JustFix . "Our subscription service provides a hassle-free solution, ensuring your home remains in top condition while you focus on what matters most."

"Happy Home" Personalised Subscriptions for Convenience, Transparency, and Reliability

JustFix offers three flexible tiers to suit every lifestyle and budget:

Essential Care (£25/month): Ideal for occasional needs, covering 2 fixes per year.

Ideal for occasional needs, covering 2 fixes per year. Enhanced Service (£35/month): Perfect for proactive maintenance, including 3 fixes per year, AI concierge service, and seasonal home check-ups.

Perfect for proactive maintenance, including 3 fixes per year, AI concierge service, and seasonal home check-ups. Premium Protection (£45/month): Offers comprehensive coverage with 4 fixes per year, annual home health assessments, and unlimited concierge access.

All subscriptions include access to a network of vetted and certified tradespeople, a 12-month guarantee on all work, ensuring quality and reliability, no booking or cancellation fees, giving flexibility and value and discounts on materials, helping customers to save on repair costs.JustFix subscriptions also include a personalised home maintenance health check - detailed assessment of your home's needs to tailor your subscription, seasonal home services including "Winter Warmer" or "Summer Cooler" services to keep your home comfortable year-round and unlimited video consultations to discuss your needs with experts remotely.

