ECHING (dpa-AFX) - Kontron AG (KTN.DE), a provider of IoT/Embedded Computing Technology, On Wednesday announced that The Düsseldorf automotive site secured a major 40-million-euro deal to supply advanced sensor technologies.'The new EUR 40 million business is a further step in the successful implementation of the growth strategy in the field of intelligent industrial IoT solutions,' the company said in a statement.Tuesday, Kontron had closed 4.38% lesser at EUR 20.54 on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX