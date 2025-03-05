Tongyu Communication Unveils Revolutionary MacroWiFi at MWC 2025 in Barcelona

ZHONGSHAN, China, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tongyu Communication, a leading innovator in wireless technology, has launched its groundbreaking MacroWiFi product at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 in Barcelona. This new product demonstrates the milestone development of wireless communication technology in the application of large outdoor areas, marking a new era in outdoor smart communication.

Winnie Wu, Vice President of Tongyu Communication, emphasized the transformative impact of this innovation, stating, "MacroWiFi is not just a technological upgrade; it is a revolution in wireless networking. With its exceptional performance and innovative features, MacroWiFi will bring unprecedented changes to our lives and work."

MacroWiFi revolutionizes the way businesses manage wireless connectivity, offering cloud-managed solutions that cater to vast farms, remote mountainous areas, and outdoor mining sectors. With deep innovation in antenna and RF design, the product features high-gain antenna arrays equipped with out-of-band filtering, ensuring high capacity and resistance to interference. With long-distance transmission protocols, MacroWiFi enables connectivity over distances of up to 2 km, offering reliable internet access powered by professional cloud management and billing platforms. This makes MacroWiFi an ideal solution for areas where traditional cellular networks fall short.

Key features of MacroWiFi include:

Extensive Coverage: Provides up to ten times the range of traditional WiFi, with a 1.5-2 km outdoor range and 180° wide-angle coverage.

High User Capacity: Supports up to 200 concurrent users, while ensuring efficient bandwidth distribution for seamless connectivity.

Cloud Management Platform: Enables centralized control and precise billing, improving the overall user experience and operational efficiency.

During this exhibition, in addition to MacroWiFi, Tongyu also showcased a variety of themed product series, including satellite communication, low-altitude integration, 5G Massive MIMO antennas, and base station antennas. Looking ahead, Tongyu Communication is committed to further enhancing their product lineup, focusing on expanding their global reach driving continuous innovation within the telecommunications sector.

Tongyu Communication Inc. was founded in 1996, specializing in the research, development, manufacturing, sales, and service of mobile communication antennas, radio frequency devices, and optical modules. With production bases in China, subsidiaries and branches in Europe and several locations around the globe Tongyu Communication has established a robust global presence. The company is committed to providing advanced solutions and driving technological advancements in the mobile communication industry.

