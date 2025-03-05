King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre: KFSHRC Rises 20 Spots in Newsweek's Global Top 250 Hospitals Ranking

Recognized as Saudi Arabia's Leading Hospital for the Fourth Consecutive Year

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) has again secured its position as the top hospital in Saudi Arabia for the fourth consecutive year, according to Newsweek's 2025 ranking of the world's best hospitals. KFSHRC has made strides, jumping 20 places from last year's list, indicating a 9% improvement in this prestigious ranking.

Among more than 200,000 hospitals operating globally, Newsweek and Statista evaluate only 2,400 institutions and publish an annual list of the top 250 hospitals. The ranking is based on various criteria, including medical performance indicators, healthcare outcomes, and expert recommendations from international healthcare professionals. KFSHRC's ongoing excellence is demonstrated through groundbreaking achievements such as the world's first fully robotic heart transplant and the first fully robotic implantation of an artificial heart pump.

In 2024, KFSHRC set a new record with 1,111 organ transplants in one year, including 500 successful kidney transplants through the paired exchange program, reinforcing its status as a global leader in complex surgeries and organ transplantation. The hospital also provided advanced medical care to patients from 17 different countries, solidifying Saudi Arabia's position as a premier destination for healthcare.

KFSHRC continues to pioneer advancements in personalized medicine, artificial intelligence, and robotic surgery, leading to a 10% increase in new patient admissions, a 47% rise in medical tourism, and a 9% growth in inpatient volumes. Patient satisfaction remains high, with 87% of transplant recipients reporting an improved quality of life, 93% satisfaction with robotic surgeries, 87% positive inpatient experiences, and 92% satisfaction among outpatient visitors.

This year 10 Saudi hospitals are listed among the world's top 250 hospitals in Newsweek's 2025 ranking, reflecting the success of the Health Sector Transformation Program, a key initiative of Saudi Vision 2030.

It is noteworthy that KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and 15th globally in the list of the world's top 250 Academic Medical Centres for the second consecutive year and has been recognised as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to the 2025 Brand Finance rankings. For more information, visit www.kfshrc.edu.sa or contact our media team at mediacoverage@kfshrc.edu.sa

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/25269e07-b027-4b79-86b0-bf73bbee5e90