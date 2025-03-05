BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Flutter Entertainment (FLUT, FLTR.L) reported fiscal 2024 net income of $162 million compared to a loss of $1.2 billion, prior year. Profit per share was $0.24 compared to a loss of $6.89. Adjusted earnings per share increased to $7.27 from $4.42. For fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, revenue increased to $14.05 billion from $11.79 billion.Fourth quarter net income was $156 million compared to a loss of $902 million, prior year. Profit per share was $0.45 compared to a loss of $5.14. Adjusted earnings per share increased to $2.94 from $1.76. Revenue increased to $3.79 billion from $3.31 billion.For 2025, the company expects: revenue in a range of $15.48 billion and $16.38 billion, and adjusted EBITDA in a range of $2.94 billion to $3.38 billion.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX