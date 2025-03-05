Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 05
Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Plc (the "Company")
LEI: 549300D32517C2M3A561
Director Declaration
In accordance with Listing Rule 6.4.9R (2), the Company announces that Diana Dyer Bartlett, a non-executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive Director of Mobius Investment Trust plc with effect from 17 March 2025.
Juniper Partners Limited
Company Secretary
05 March 2025
