Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 05

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Plc (the "Company")

LEI: 549300D32517C2M3A561

Director Declaration

In accordance with Listing Rule 6.4.9R (2), the Company announces that Diana Dyer Bartlett, a non-executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive Director of Mobius Investment Trust plc with effect from 17 March 2025.

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

05 March 2025