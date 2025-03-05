Anzeige
05.03.2025
Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Director Declaration

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Director Declaration

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 05

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.
(the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment scheme incorporated with limited liability
under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 56535)

LEI 213800GXKGJVWN3BF511

Director Declaration

5 March 2025

The Company announces that Mr Krishna Shanmuganathan, a non-executive director of the Company, has informed the Company that he has been appointed to the Board of Martin Currie Global portfolio Trust plc as a Non-Executive Director with effect from 1 April 2025.

