Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Director Declaration

March 05

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.

Director Declaration

5 March 2025

The Company announces that Mr Krishna Shanmuganathan, a non-executive director of the Company, has informed the Company that he has been appointed to the Board of Martin Currie Global portfolio Trust plc as a Non-Executive Director with effect from 1 April 2025.

