CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Wednesday.The euro rose to nearly a 4-month high of 1.0696 against the U.S. dollar and nearly a 3-week high of 0.8329 against the pound, from early lows of 1.0602 and 0.8299, respectively.Against the yen and the Swiss franc, the euro advanced to near 3-week highs of 159.04 and 0.9496 from early lows of 158.74 and 0.9446, respectively.Against Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the euro climbed to a 7-month high of 1.7039, a 5-year high of 1.8850 and more than a 4-year high of 1.5393 from early lows of 1.6941, 1.8750 and 1.5287, respectively.If the euro extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.08 against the greenback, 0.84 against the pound, 162.00 against the yen, 0.95 against the franc, 1.71 against the aussie, 1.89 against the kiwi and 1.55 against the loonie.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX