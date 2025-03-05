CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Wednesday.The U.S. dollar fell to near 4-month lows of 1.0722 against the euro and 1.2855 against the pound, from early highs of 1.0602 and 1.2768, respectively.The greenback slid to nearly a 3-month low of 0.8856 against the Swiss franc, from an early high of 0.8914.The greenback dropped to 149.10 against the yen, from an early 2-day high of 150.18.Against the Australia and the New Zealand dollars, the greenback slipped to 6-day lows of 0.6291 and 0.5685 from early highs of 0.6234 and 0.5638, respectively.Against the Canadian dollar, the greenback edged down to 1.4377 from an early low of 1.4450.If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.09 against the euro, 1.31 against the pound, 0.87 against the franc, 146.00 against the yen, 0.64 against the aussie, 0.58 against the kiwi and 1.41 against the loonie.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX