Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 05
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)
As at close of business on 04-March-2025
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
419.25p
INCLUDING current year revenue
421.24p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50
Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc (IAD)
As at close of business on 04-March-2025
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
374.06p
INCLUDING current year revenue
375.90p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173
Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Plc (IGET)
As at close of business on 04-March-2025
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
339.86p
INCLUDING current year revenue
339.86p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596