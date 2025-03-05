Screw Compressor Market Worth $16.30 Billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Screw Compressor Market is anticipated to grow from estimated USD 12.74 billion in 2025 to USD 16.30 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. The market is growing due to Industrialization, demand for energy-efficient solutions, and growth in the manufacturing, oil and gas, and construction industries. Strict emission regulations and the necessity for low-maintenance, high-performance compressors propel adoption. Automation and smart monitoring advancements also stimulate growth in the market.

Oil Free segment by type

Stringent environmental laws, increasing demand for clean and contaminant-free air, and rapid adoption of oil-free compressors in food and beverages, medical and pharmaceuticals, and other industries are causing the oil-free screw compressor segment to be the fastest-growing one. These industries need oil-free air, which serves as an essential function in avoiding contamination in production work. New developments in energy-saving, low-maintenance oil-free compressors have turned out to be economical, thereby increasing their adoption. Growing awareness about sustainability and minimal carbon emissions are accelerating the path for switchovers from oil-lubricated to oil-free screw compressors.

Above 250 HP segment by capacity

The segment above 250 HP is the largest in the Screw Compressor Market and is mostly used in heavy industries such as oil & gas, power generation, and mining, where hefty-capacity compressors are needed for continuous duty. These industries need low-pressure-high-airflow compressors for their demanding applications. Furthermore, increased investment in mega infrastructure projects, petrochemical plants, and industrial automation spurs the demand for high-performance and energy-efficient screw compressors in this sector.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest region in the Screw Compressor Market during the forecast period

Asia-Pacific market is the fastest growing market for screw compressor due to rapid industrialization, urbanization, and infrastructure development. Manufacturing, construction, and oil-and-gas industries are expanding rapidly to cater to the growing demand for compressed air-efficient solutions. Most of these booming industries including governmental initiatives for popular reclamations of energy-efficient technologies are expected to add strength to this growth; along with investments in renewable energy and petrochemicals, strong signs have emerged to continue using sino-chien-screw compressors as its most reliable and continuous operation.

Key Players

The report profiles key players such as Atlas Copco AB (Sweden), Ingersoll Rand (US), Hitachi, Ltd (Japan), and ELGi (India).

Ingersoll Rand (US)

Ingersoll Rand (US) is s provider of pneumatic equipment, compressed air and gas systems, and industrial solutions. The company operates its businesses through two segments: Industrial Technologies & Services, Precision & Science Technologies. It offers screw compressors under its Industrial Technologies & Services segment. The Industrial Technologies & Services segment offers a range of air and gas compressors, vacuum and blower products, fluid transfer equipment, loading systems, power tools, and lifting equipment, as well as aftermarket parts, consumables, and services. The company's screw compressors are used in various end-use industries, such as automotive, chemicals, electronics, food & beverages, oil & gas, pulp & paper, power generation, metals and machinery, pharmaceuticals, and textiles.

Ingersoll Rand has a sales presence in more than 175 countries in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Africa, and Australia. In addition to the US, Ingersoll Rand has manufacturing facilities in Germany, the UK, China, Finland, Italy, India, and other countries.

Atlas Copco AB (Sweden)

Atlas Copco AB (Sweden) is one of the leading provider of compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, pumps, power tools, and assembly systems in the global compressed air filter and dryer market. The company operates its business through four segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. Atlas Copco offers screw compressors through the Compressor Technique segment. This segment also offers compressed air solutions; industrial compressors; gas and process compressors and expanders; air and gas treatment equipment; air management systems; and related services.

The company's air compressor products are used in various industries, such as automotive, electronics, chemicals & petrochemicals, fertilizers, food & beverages, oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, and power generation. The company operates in all major regions, including the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific.

