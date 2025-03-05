Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 05
05 March 2025
The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 04 March 2025
Total Assets
Excluding current year income and expenses
£46.524million
Including current year income and expenses
£46.725million
Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted)
Excluding current year income and expenses
245.18p
Including current year income and expenses
246.24p
Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted)
Excluding current year income and expenses
246.85p
Including current year income and expenses
247.82p
A monthly fact sheet and copies of the company's most recent interim and full annual reports and accounts are available for download from http://www.jupiteram.com/JGC and on request from the email address below.
Enquiries:
Nick Black
Director - Investment Trusts
Jupiter Asset Management Limited, Company Secretary
investmentcompanies@jupiteram.com
020 3817 1000