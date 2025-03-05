Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 05.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung: Trumps Krypto-Reserve löst Markt-Explosion aus - Pioneer AI Foundry setzt auf Solana!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
05.03.2025 13:36 Uhr
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Link11 GmbH: European Cyber Report 2025: 137% more DDoS attacks than last year - what companies need to know

Finanznachrichten News

FRANKFURT, Germany, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest Link11 European Cyber Report reveals a dramatic increase in cyberattacks: they're more frequent, advanced, and sophisticated, so companies must adapt or risk severe financial and reputational damage.

Key Findings:

  • 137% increase in DDoS attacks on the Link11 network.
  • New peak: The largest attack reached 1.4 Tbps.
  • Faster strikes: Two-thirds of attacks lasted just 10 to 60 seconds.
  • Multi-vector tactics complicate defense, requiring precise countermeasures.

Why Companies Must Act Now

The 2025 Allianz Risk Barometer confirms that cyber threats are escalating alongside digital transformation, with cybercriminals using botnets and sophisticated tactics. A recent four-day attack used Layer 3/4 and Layer 7 techniques, targeting infrastructure and web applications.

Over 120 million requests and one million WAF logs overwhelmed traditional defenses. Attackers were strategic. Layer 3/4 networks flood with massive data streams, Layer 7 APIs/apps struggle with complex requests, and dynamic waves of attacks test security response times.

Modern Security Measures Are Essential

Traditional DDoS defenses are no longer sufficient. Companies increasingly rely on AI-driven solutions, including:

  • AI-based attack detection for early threat recognition.
  • Bot management to block automated threats.
  • Adaptive WAF systems that respond in real time.

A holistic security strategy combines advanced DDoS mitigation, continuous monitoring, and adaptive protection mechanisms. "The increasing number of DDoS attacks shows that cybercriminals continue to rely on this proven method. However, the shortened attack time does not mean that the threat is decreasing - on the contrary: companies need to react faster and further optimize their defense mechanisms," saidJens-Philipp Jung, CEO of Link11.

The full European Cyber Report 2025 can be downloaded here.

Press Contact:
Link11 GmbH
Lisa Fröhlich
Lindleystraße 12
60314 Frankfurt am Main
l.froehlich@link11.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/european-cyber-report-2025-137-more-ddos-attacks-than-last-year---what-companies-need-to-know-302393095.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.