CAMDEN (dpa-AFX) - Campbell Soup Co. (CPB) announced a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $173 million, or $0.58 per share. This compares with $203 million, or $0.68 per share, last year.Excluding items, Campbell Soup Co. reported adjusted earnings of $222 million or $0.74 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.72 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 9.3% to $2.685 billion from $2.456 billion last year.Campbell Soup Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $173 Mln. vs. $203 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.58 vs. $0.68 last year. -Revenue: $2.685 Bln vs. $2.456 Bln last year.: Full year EPS guidance: $2.95 to $3.05Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX