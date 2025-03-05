WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, with the assistance of the Department of Government Efficiency, has identified and cancelled another 21 grants worth $116.45 million.EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin said the third round of EPA cuts in partnership with DOGE marks more than $287 million taxpayer dollars saved since he was sworn in.'At EPA, we are working in partnership with DOGE to fulfill President Trump's promise to rein in wasteful federal spending. In just 31 days, our line-by-line review of agency spending has brought the total taxpayer dollars saved to more than $287 million. We will not stop until we ensure every taxpayer penny spent is to advance clean air, land and water and Power our Great American Comeback for all Americans,' Administrator Zeldin said.Last week, Zeldin announced the cancellation of 20 grants for wasteful DEI and environmental justice programs saving more than $60 million. Prior to that, the Administrator cancelled nine DEI and environmental justice contracts resulting in nearly $60 million of taxpayer savings, terminated a $50 million environmental justice grant?to the Climate Justice Alliance, and ended ?more than $1 million in ?media subscriptions.EPA uncovered extensive troubling developments with $20 billion in gold bars the agency parked at an outside financial institution to rush out the door and circumvent proper oversight. As has been reported, the Justice Department has an ongoing investigation regarding these funds, parked during the Biden administration.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX