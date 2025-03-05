Grain Secures Over $50 Million to Launch AI-Driven Foreign Exchange Optimization and Hedging Platform

Backed by Bain Capital Ventures, Grain Optimizes FX for B2B Transactions to Address Growing Complexity and Risk in Global Trade

Grain, a fintech company transforming foreign exchange (FX) into a competitive advantage for cross-border commerce platforms, announced today that it has raised over $50 million in funding. The company recently closed a $33 million Series A round led by Bain Capital Ventures, with participation from existing investors Aleph, Vessey Ventures, and Hanaco Ventures, following an earlier $18 million seed round. Grain's technology optimizes FX for cross-border transactions, automatically mitigating currency fluctuation risks while sourcing pricing opportunities to drive higher sales conversions for its customers.

Grain Management. Credit - Roei Shor



The evolution of global commerce has eliminated traditional barriers to trade. However, with over 300 billion cross-border transactions occurring annually - totaling more than $150 trillion - FX volatility poses a major risk to international businesses, ultimately impacting their profit margins. As the digital economy grows and geopolitical disruptions increase currency fluctuations, real-time FX management has become more critical than ever. Businesses need automated solutions that minimize financial risk and dynamically price currency based on each end user's unique profile at the point of sale.

Grain's embedded FX solutions optimize and hedge B2B micro-transactions, seamlessly integrating into sales interfaces. The company's AI-powered, automated solution enables CFOs and finance teams to incorporate FX risk-adjusted pricing directly into front-end sales platforms. By analyzing end user data, Grain customizes pricing strategies to minimize currency risk. Its technology integrates directly into B2B software platforms, marketplaces, and payment providers, streamlining global transactions with minimal friction.

"Global commerce moves faster than ever, yet FX volatility continues to create barriers for businesses operating across borders," said Dor Golan, Co-Founder and CEO of Grain. "At Grain, we've set out to shift the paradigm by turning FX from a challenge into a competitive advantage. Our platform enables CFOs to eliminate currency exposure with precision while simultaneously driving revenue growth. This new funding marks a pivotal milestone in our mission to become the go-to FX optimization and automated hedging solution for online marketplaces, software platforms, and payment providers that want to give their customers the certainty and cost advantage needed to scale globally."

Founded in 2022, Grain is led by seasoned finance and technology executives with deep expertise in financial markets, trading, and fintech innovation. CEO Dor Golan was previously the managing partner of Blue Orca Capital and co-founder of crypto liquidity firm Horizon. CBO Aharon Navon formerly led Barclays CEEMEA FX and rates trading. COO Michal Beinisch served as COO of Barclays Israel and Global Head of Rise, Barclays' fintech innovation platform, while CPO Nir Galon held product leadership roles at fintech startups Melio, Bluevine, and Rewire.

Grain already processes over $1 billion in annual transactions and is expanding into industries including travel, payments, and AP/AR software. With its latest funding, the company plans to accelerate product development and double its workforce, currently at 25 employees, by year's end.

"Founder-market fit is important, and it's difficult to find a better example of this than the Grain team as evidenced by their unique technical and commercial expertise in cross-border payments and connectivity within the banking ecosystem," said Mark Fiorentino, partner at Bain Capital Ventures. "They've built Grain with an AI-native, user-first ethos, which means they can deliver greater stability, cost savings, and even revenue uplift for customers while reducing their largest operational headaches."

"The volume of cross-border payments is going to substantially grow in the coming years, and so is overall market volatility," said Matt Harris, partner at Bain Capital Ventures. "Given this, there's no better time to invest in Grain, which has leveraged AI and machine learning to turn an inaccessible financial tool into a solution that helps businesses adapt to the ever-changing market while reducing margin erosion."

About Grain

Grain is a fintech company that delivers automated, precision-tailored capital markets products optimized for micro-transactions. Its embeddable FX optimization and hedging solution revolutionizes how CFOs manage currency risk and complexity, empowering them to streamline cross-border commerce and accelerate sales growth. For more information, visit grainfinance.co

SOURCE: Grain

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire