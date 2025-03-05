Medisafe Announces Collaboration with EMD Serono to Launch Global Digital HIV Resource Center

Innovative Digital Platform Empowers HIV Patients with Personalized Support to Address HIV-Associated Wasting and Fatigue

Medisafe, the leading global digital health platform for medication management, today announced a strategic multi-year collaboration with EMD Serono to launch the HIV Resource Center by Medisafe, an innovative digital tool designed to support individuals living with HIV. This collaboration leverages Medisafe's cutting-edge digital solutions to provide timely, personalized interventions that help patients proactively manage key health challenges, including HIV-associated wasting syndrome.

"This collaboration highlights EMD Serono's commitment to digital-first patient engagement, ensuring that individuals living with HIV have access to proactive and personalized health support," said Omri Shor, CEO and founder of Medisafe. "By integrating Medisafe's tailored digital interventions, we are empowering patients with the tools they need to manage their health more effectively and take control of their wellness journey."

The HIV Resource Center by Medisafe offers continuously updated, medically-vetted articles and resources tailored to the HIV patient journey. Through Medisafe's proprietary Just-In-Time Interventions (JITI), users receive personalized messaging, educational content, and proactive health tracking tools that encourage weight and fatigue monitoring. If a patient experiences unintentional weight loss over a sustained period of time, the platform alerts them with relevant insights, guidance on potential health implications, and recommendations to facilitate meaningful conversations with their healthcare provider.

"Empowering those impacted by HIV-associated wasting is central to our mission to help create, improve and prolong lives," said Libby Horne, SVP of US Fertility & HIV/Endocrinology at EMD Serono. "Our collaboration with Medisafe is delivering a meaningful solution that may improve patient outcomes and quality of life."

About Medisafe

Medisafe is the leading medication engagement company that empowers patients to seamlessly manage their treatment journey and holistic health to drive outcomes, while providing real-time intelligence from a database of billions of data points. By combining advanced technology with behavioral science, Medisafe's multiple options support patients, providers, and payers at-scale by supporting better engagement, health management, and outcomes. Over 13M registered patients and caregivers rely on Medisafe's HIPAA and GDPR compliant solution, which is also ISO 27001:2013 and ISO 13845 certified.

