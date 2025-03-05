Punta Pacifica Realty: Panama is Becoming a Top Destination for European Investors

With political crises affecting Europe, many Europeans are seeking a Plan B to secure their future and protect their families. In this search for stability, Panama is emerging as an attractive option.

Panama is Becoming a Top Destination for European Investors



The latest episode of A Spotlight to Panama , hosted by Panamanian communicator Ana Patricia Hassan , features a European bank investor turned advisor who has built a market-leading company promoting Panama as a real estate destination among German-speaking countries, including Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

In this episode , Hassan interviews Klaus Happ, managing director and founder of FRAPAN-Invest Corp., who shares valuable insights into investing in Panama's real estate market from a European perspective.

Throughout the interview, Happ highlights key differences between Panamanian and German societies, particularly in bureaucracy and business culture. He notes that Panamanians are generally more friendly and that, unlike in Germany, there is "more liberty" in business, with fewer regulations making it easier to operate.

The former banker explains why he chose to move to Panama nearly 20 years ago, citing the country's consistently growing economy, the advantage of investing in U.S. dollars instead of local currencies, the increasing presence of multinational companies, and Panama's overall safety.

According to Happ, Panama City is the top choice for his investors due to its modern skyscrapers, reliable high-quality tenants attracted by multinational companies, and the real estate market's role in facilitating investor visas .

Other attractive investment areas within Panama include beachfront destinations like Vervana and Playa Caracol - where major brands such as Radisson and Margaritaville are establishing a presence - as well as Casco Viejo , the city's historic district, which is particularly beloved by Europeans for its colonial architecture.

SOURCE: Punta Pacifica Realty

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire