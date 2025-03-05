Winter Park, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2025) - ADIA Nutrition Inc. (OTC Pink: ADIA), a frontrunner in health and wellness innovation, is fortifying its brand legacy by filing trademark applications with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for its new product, "Adia Vita," and its bold slogan, "The Platinum Standard in Stem Cell Therapy," both now pending approval. The purpose of these trademarks is to protect ADIA Nutrition's brand from copycats who use inferior products, ensuring that its premier stem cell offerings remain synonymous with authenticity and excellence in the fast-growing field of regenerative medicine.

Adia Vita Unveiled - Meet Adia Vita, Adia Nutrition's groundbreaking entry into stem cell therapy. This private-label umbilical cord stem cell product sets a new bar with a guaranteed, third-party-verified 100 million stem cells and 3 trillion exosomes per unit, designed for those pursuing cutting-edge health solutions. (Now available for purchase through Adia Labs to doctors and clinics for trials and research.)





The Platinum Standard - The Platinum Standard - The slogan "The Platinum Standard in Stem Cell Therapy," currently pending trademark approval with the USPTO, reflects Adia Nutrition's commitment to setting a new benchmark in the industry. "The gold standard had its day-noble, sure, but a bit past its prime," said Larry Powalisz, CEO of Adia Nutrition. "Platinum represents the future-refined, resilient, and poised to lead stem cell therapy into its next era."





"Filing for these trademarks is about more than just legal protection-it's about promising our customers the real deal, every time," Powalisz added. "With 'Adia Vita' and 'The Platinum Standard,' we're locking in our vision for innovation and trust."

These trademark efforts highlight Adia Nutrition's strategy to stand out in a crowded market, giving patients and providers confidence in the authenticity and superiority of its offerings.

Adia Nutrition invites media inquiries and looks forward to sharing how these bold steps will continue to push the boundaries of stem cell therapy, opening doors to transformative health advancements.

About ADIA Nutrition Inc.:

Adia Nutrition Inc. is a publicly traded company (OTC Pink: ADIA) dedicated to revolutionizing healthcare and supplementation. With a focus on innovation and quality, the company has established two key divisions: a supplement division providing premium, organic supplements, and a medical division establishing Clinics that specialize in leading-edge stem cell therapies, most significantly Umbilical Cord Stem Cells (UCB-SC) and Autologous Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (aHSCT) treatments. Through these divisions, Adia Nutrition Inc. is committed to empowering individuals to live their best lives by addressing both nutritional needs and groundbreaking medical treatments.

