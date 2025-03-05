WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A report released by payroll processor ADP on Wednesday showed private sector employment in the U.S. increased by much less than expected in the month of February.ADP said private sector employment rose by 77,000 jobs in February after climbing by an upwardly revised 186,000 jobs in January.Economists had expected private sector employment to grow by 140,000 jobs compared to the addition of 183,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.Private sector job growth slowed to the lowest level since last July, with trade and transportation, health care and education, and information showing job losses, ADP said.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX