MyGovWatch Surpasses 3 Million Government Bids

Website Offers Low-Cost Federal & SLED Bid Notification to Users in 200 Industries

MyGovWatch.com, a low-cost government bid notification and intelligence website, has announced the platform has recently surpassed 3,000,000 government bid opportunities published to users across hundreds of industries.

Not surprisingly, since the Federal government is the largest buyer of goods and services on the planet, the three-millionth opportunity on MyGovWatch.com is a solicitation to build roads and bridges for the US Forest Service. On the platform, Federal buyers are just one of dozens of buyers represented, and the industry subcategory related to the solicitation, Road and Bridge Construction, is one of 205 industry subcategories users can select when signing up for a MyGovWatch.com account.

"I am proud of our team for everything each team member has done over the last several years to make this milestone possible," said MyGovWatch.com President Nick Bernardo, continuing, "Our unique combination of comprehensive Federal and SLED coverage combined with an affordable price point and our curated, white-glove approach to finding the right bids gives businesses of any size an affordable option in the marketplace that's a better value moving forward."

The website uses artificial intelligence and alternative classification methods to route the right leads to the right users. Nick Bernardo hosts a monthly webinar series, MyGovWatch Live, which fields questions from the public on how to compete for government contracts at all levels.

Anyone who has not yet tried MyGovWatch qualifies for a 14-day trial at www.mygovwatch.com. Media inquiries should be directed to media@mygovwatch.com.

SOURCE: MyGovWatch

