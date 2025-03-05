Hi Marley Introduces Conversational FNOL

New solution simplifies first notice of loss intake, balancing automation with empathy

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / March 5, 2025 / Hi Marley, an SMS-driven conversational platform built for P&C insurance, has introduced Conversational FNOL, an AI-supported solution that simplifies first notice of loss (FNOL), allowing policyholders to explain what happened in their own words while Hi Marley's technology gathers critical information, immediately and accurately.

The first notice of loss carries enormous importance for carriers and their customers, setting the tone for the entire lifecycle of a claim. In fact, recent research from Hi Marley found that 68% of policyholders' initial reporting experiences impacted their overall claim satisfaction. Traditional FNOL intake channels, however, have limitations. Policyholders often prefer to use the phone versus form-based digital solutions when reporting losses, but voice calls are inefficient in capturing information and force customers to tell a story that they have to repeat throughout the claim.

Conversational FNOL simplifies the process, creating one unified conversation from FNOL to claim closure. The technology initially captures FNOL data through a natural conversation, free of restrictive forms and lengthy phone calls. It works seamlessly at any time-whether it's day or night, on weekends, or during high-volume periods like CAT events. Adjusters can rely on accurately documented details and avoid repetitive follow-up to ensure a positive experience.

Policyholders are prompted to simply speak their story without interruptions, then answer any follow-up questions over text.

AI takes the unstructured policyholder inputs, like their story or photos, and transforms them into structured, actionable data needed to start and assign the claim.

The assigned adjuster(s) can promptly jump into the existing, trusted text thread for further communication for the entire lifecycle of the claim.

"Most policyholders want to call their carrier when an accident or incident occurs rather than filling out an e-form. They want to tell their story and feel heard, but phone intakes are costly for carriers and require manual information gathering, which can be error-prone," said Alex Burgess, Principal Industry Strategist at Hi Marley. "Our solution meets policyholders where they are - on the phone - and automates the process without sacrificing empathy or accuracy: the two most critical aspects of FNOL."

With seamless voice to text transition, Conversational FNOL enables carriers to deflect callers off the phone to a self-service, conversational experience. "Some of Hi Marley's early customers are seeing live FNOL calls for chosen lines of business go down by 20% or more after introducing the Conversational FNOL option," Burgess said. Because callers are not limited in the information they can share, carriers get a more complete picture of the loss at FNOL, decreasing claim reassignment and reducing cycle time while maintaining a seamless experience for the customer.

"Offering our members this option saves them time and improves their FNOL experience," said Kate Dodson, Senior Project Manager at Ohio Mutual Insurance Group, one of Hi Marley's carrier design partners for Conversational FNOL. "This is a huge win for our members, and adoption has already exceeded our expectations. When minutes matter to claimants, we're positioned to handle their claim as fast as possible with Conversational FNOL."

"The details, photos and videos collected with Conversational FNOL, allow us to quickly assign the claim to the correct adjuster, eliminating delays and costly reassignments," said Andrea Presler, Claims Operations and Auto Material Damage Strategy Leader at Ohio Mutual Insurance Group. "It also creates a better experience for policyholders - offering a single point of contact, less repetition, and fewer delays."

"We set out to reimagine the FNOL experience, and advances in AI and automation helped bring our vision to life," said Nick Cook, Principal Product Manager at Hi Marley. "Now policyholders can simply tell their story and upload photos to complete an FNOL while the carrier still gets all the information needed to start a claim - it's a win-win."

For more details about Conversational FNOL, please visit https://www.himarley.com/fnol/.

About Hi Marley

Hi Marley is the first intelligent conversational platform built for P&C insurance and powered by SMS. Designed by insurance professionals, Hi Marley enables lovable, convenient conversations across the entire ecosystem, saving carriers money and time while building customer loyalty through delightful interactions. Hi Marley's industry-leading collaboration, coaching, and analytics capabilities deliver crucial insights that streamline carrier operations while enabling a frictionless customer engagement experience. The solution is made for the enterprise; it's fast to deploy, easy to use, and seamlessly integrates with core insurance systems. Through its advanced conversational technology, Hi Marley reduces friction and empowers innovative carriers to reinvent the customer and employee experience. Learn more at www.himarley.com.

