MASV Integrates With Qumulo for High-Performance Enterprise Cloud Data Ingest

Unlock Unparalleled Speed for Petabyte Scale Data Ingest to Qumulo CNQ on AWS

MASV ( massive.io ), the fastest large file transfer platform for media professionals, has officially teamed up with Qumulo, the leading cloud data platform, to create a high-performance, enterprise-grade data ingest and access pipeline.

The new integration ( massive.io/product-updates/masv-integrates-with-qumulo ) combines MASV's blazing-fast, reliable transfers with Qumulo's fully managed file services, enabling seamless petabyte-scale data ingest into Cloud Native Qumulo (CNQ).

MASV eliminates slow, manual file transfers, while Qumulo securely manages massive datasets for Fortune 500s, film studios, healthcare, and research organizations. Together, they eliminate ingest bottlenecks and let teams of all sizes focus on getting stuff done.

"Ingest is critical to every workflow, especially in media, entertainment, and AI," said MASV CTO and Interim CEO Majed Alhajry. "The MASV and Qumulo partnership not only streamlines data ingest, but also data availability."

Compliant with ISO27001 and SOC 2, and a Gold member of the TPN vendor roster, MASV is a secure file transfer solution whose integration with Qumulo reinforces its reputation as the modern enterprise's leading cloud file transfer platform.

"Together MASV and Cloud Native Qumulo unblock performance, scale, and financial barriers that have prevented data from getting to and thriving in the cloud," said Qumulo Field CTO and Cloud GM, Brandon Whitelaw. "By simplifying and accelerating data movement MASV removes data gravity constraints while CNQ empowers the most demanding file workloads with ease."

Key Benefits of the MASV + Qumulo Integration:

Efficient data ingest : Move petabyte-scale data into Qumulo with MASV's streamlined large file transfer capabilities.

Optimized media workflows : Enable fast, reliable collaboration for post-production, visual effects, and content distribution.

AI-ready storage : Support large-scale AI model training and data analytics with scalable cloud-native infrastructure.

Security and scalability: Benefit from enterprise-grade encryption, relentless reliability, and checkpoint restart for ultra-reliable data transfer, even in challenging network conditions.

Getting Started With MASV

More information on the MASV integration with Qumulo is available now at https://massive.io/integrations/qumulo . MASV offers turn-key enterprise rollout: Enterprise administrators can deploy MASV in minutes with simple self-serve onboarding. Demo requests can be organized via team@masv.io.

About MASV

MASV is a secure cloud software company designed to quickly transfer heavy media files worldwide to meet fast-paced production schedules. Global media organizations rely on MASV to automatically deliver their large files without any restrictions, allowing them to concentrate on their next big deliverable. To learn more and try MASV for free, visit massive.io .

Meet MASV at NAB 2025 ! Contact team@masv.io.

About Qumulo

Qumulo delivers scalable, high-performance data storage for media and entertainment (M&E) workflows. Cloud Native Qumulo (CNQ) enables high-resolution rendering, cloud editing, and asset archiving with hybrid deployment across on-prem, AWS, and edge locations. Its architecture scales capacity and performance independently, leveraging Amazon EC2 and S3 for elastic performance. Supporting SMB, NFS, and S3, CNQ ensures seamless interoperability across applications. With a unified global namespace and performance exceeding 1 TBps throughput, CNQ accelerates content creation, real-time editing, and AI/ML analytics. Learn more at www.qumulo.com.

Qumulo Press Contact:

Bob Berger

Qumulo

(e) bberger@qumulo.com

(p) 303-803-0684

MASV Press Contact:

Melissa Harding

Grithaus Agency

(e) melissa@grithaus.agency

(m) +44 7594 079738

