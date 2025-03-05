Fintech Sandbox Announces Global Startups Presenting at Demo Day 11

Nonprofit's Demo Day Showcases Startups Shaping the Future of Finance

Today, Fintech Sandbox , a nonprofit that provides early-stage fintech startups around the world with free access to critical datasets and infrastructure through its Data Access Residency, unveiled the lineup of global startups for Demo Day 11 . This free, virtual event will take place on April 28, and is being presented during UK Fintech Week for the first time. It will feature five pioneering startups demonstrating solutions developed during their tenure as residents.

Fintech Sandbox's Data Access Residency fuels the next wave of fintech innovation by providing startups with free access to critical datasets and resources. This year, visionary founders, investors, and industry leaders will converge to explore breakthrough advancements in insurtech, climate tech, supply chain analytics, banking solutions, financial inclusion, and retail trading strategies.

"As we approach our 11th Demo Day, we're thrilled to showcase the groundbreaking innovations our fintech residents have developed using the free data and resources they receive from our Data Access Residency Program," said Sarah Biller, co-founder of Fintech Sandbox. "We were founded on the idea that empowering fintech founders with seamless and free access to data would be a catalyst for the next generation of products, services, and analytics-driving transformation in an increasingly digital economy. We're pleased to feature five startups that are each in their own way redefining financial resilience with game changing solutions."

The details are:

Date: April 28, 2025

Time: 11 AM - 12 PM ET | 4 PM - 5 PM GMT

Location: Virtual

Meet the five game-changing startups:

Calculum (Miami) - AI-powered supply chain analytics unlocking billions in free cash flow through automated Payment Terms Optimization.

Sandbox Wealth (New York) - Turnkey banking solutions for nonbank financial institutions, driving deeper customer relationships and organic growth.

Level2 (London) - The first fully visual no-code systematic trading strategy creation platform built for active traders.

7Analytics (Bergen, Oslo, Boston, Copenhagen) - AI-driven flood risk modeling for insurers and asset owners, leveraging high-resolution datasets and 300+ physical parameters.

Serene (London) - An AI-powered platform that helps financial institutions detect, predict, and support vulnerable customers.

Demo Day 11 is made possible by key sponsors including Commonwealth , EY , F-Prime Capital , Fidelity Investments , Global Atlantic Financial Group , Goodwin , MassMutual , Morrison Foerster , Rise (created by Barclays) and Slalom . Fintech Sandbox's impact is further amplified by an extensive network of data partners, providing startups with the insights and infrastructure essential for innovation-at no cost. This year's Demo Day startups have worked with data made available by ATTOM, Equifax, FactSet, Morningstar, Plaid, Polygon, and SQX, and utilized infrastructure provided by AWS. A full list of our data partners is available here .

To register for the event to hear about these innovative technologies please visit here . For more information on joining as a startup, corporate sponsor, or data/infrastructure partner, please contact info@fintechsandbox.org , or visit https://fintechsandbox.org .

About Fintech Sandbox

Fintech Sandbox is a nonprofit that provides a leg-up for entrepreneurs around the world by providing free access to critical datasets and resources to build their early-stage fintech products through its Data Access Residency. Fintech Sandbox startups, in return, collaborate with current and past residents, sharing learnings and advancements that benefit the ecosystem. Participating startups - more than 390 thus far - pay no fees and no equity is taken. Boston Fintech Week and Mass Fintech Hub - a public-private partnership dedicated to making the Commonwealth a global leader in fintech - are initiatives under the Fintech Sandbox umbrella. For more information, please visit https://fintechsandbox.org and https://www.linkedin.com/company/fintech-sandbox .

