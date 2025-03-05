Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2025) - Maxwell Biosciences, a preclinical drug platform company that develops ClaromersTM, synthetic small molecules that mimic and improve upon the natural immune system, today announced a new collaboration. Maxwell has entered into a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement with the U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research (USAISR). Using their research experience and resources, the U.S. Army will conduct studies to support development of Maxwell's therapeutics that will treat viral, bacterial and fungal threats. This agreement marks the sixth research agreement between Maxwell and U.S. military branches.

USAISR's laboratory will initially conduct in vitro studies with potential subsequent in vivo safety studies to explore core scientific aspects of ClaromersTM. These studies will provide both the U.S. Army and Maxwell with crucial data needed for safe drug development.

This research collaboration between the U.S. Army and Maxwell offers a unique opportunity to enhance treatment options for priority pathogens, especially for those lacking vaccines or therapies. If successful, Maxwell's drug pipeline could improve outcomes for warfighters and civilians.

"The ClaromerTM family of compounds represents a novel breakthrough," said Scotch McClure, CEO of Maxwell Biosciences. "We're delighted that the U.S. Army is as equally motivated as we are to research fundamental scientific aspects of these compounds. There's so much we can learn by working hand-in-hand with military scientists."

About USAISR

USAISR is focused on optimizing care for combat-injured patients. The USAISR Burn Center provides specialty care for burn and burn-like injuries. As the Department of Defense's primary laboratory, USAISR partners with hundreds of academic, industry and allied nation military laboratories.

About Maxwell Biosciences

Founded in 2016, Maxwell Biosciences is a preclinical drug platform company that develops ClaromersTM, synthetic small molecules that mimic and improve upon the natural immune system. Inspired by nature, these deep tech breakthrough molecules have been shown to be effective against Ebola, pan-coronavirus and pan-Influenza A (avian, swine and human) in destroying viruses, but also all tested bacteria, fungi and biofilms with a single compound, while safely preserving healthy cells. This new "One Drug for Many Bugs" technology has been shown to be well-tolerated in lab-grown human tissues and in multiple animal studies and is shelf-stable. The compounds imitate key components of the innate immune system: humanity's greatest asset in fighting disease. Maxwell's technology is protected by numerous granted and pending patents and is led by a world-class team of scientists, military veterans and experienced life science executives.

Disclaimer

The views and conclusions contained herein are those of the authors and should not be interpreted as necessarily representing the official policies or endorsements, either expressed or implied, of the U.S. Government.

