LUXEMBOURG (dpa-AFX) - Consumer price inflation in Luxembourg eased in February from a six-month high in January, data from the statistical office showed on Wednesday.The consumer price index rose 1.7 percent year-on-year in January following a 1.9 percent increase in the prior month.Prices for housing and utilities alone grew 4.88 percent annually in February, though slower than the 5.53 percent surge in January. Similarly, the annual price growth in transportation eased to 0.40 percent from 1.55 percent. Meanwhile, communication costs showed a decrease of 1.70 percent.On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 1.2 percent after a 0.4 percent gain a month ago.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX