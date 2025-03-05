Hamilton Cardinals Baseball Club Inc: Real-Life Ted Lasso Terry Smith Acquires Brantford Red Sox in Canada's Top Independent Baseball League

Widely recognized as the real-life inspiration behind the hit Apple TV series Ted Lasso, Smith takes ownership of one of the IBL's most storied franchises

Intercounty Baseball League owners have unanimously approved the sale of the historic Brantford Red Sox to Terry Smith.

Widely recognized as the real-life inspiration behind the hit Apple TV series Ted Lasso, Smith takes ownership of one of the IBL's most storied franchises. As Canada's top independent baseball league, the IBL has shaped the sport for over a century, producing elite players and championship dynasties, including the Red Sox's six-year title run starting in 2008.

Smith's multi-sport career is as remarkable as the teams he has led. A former professional football player with a 12-year career that included time with the New England Patriots and European leagues, he later transitioned into coaching, winning multiple national and European championships. His record-setting success-highlighted by Coach of the Year honors and an unbeaten 14-0 season-mirrors his impact as a team owner in football and soccer, where he helped expand American football and women's soccer in Europe. Smith also became the first American to own a European professional soccer club, rescuing Chester City from bankruptcy by taking on its debts and serving as general manager, chief executive, and head coach-all without pay.

Beyond sports, Smith has built an extensive legacy in media, education, and philanthropy. He has owned and managed television networks, producing over 1,000 hours of sports programming annually, and created Veteran's Voice, a series preserving WWII history now archived in national museums and libraries. He is also a studio host for NFL game broadcasts on Sky Sports Television in Europe. As an educator, author, and high school director, his innovative programs have been recognized nationally, earning him an invitation to Capitol Hill to help shape future education policies. He also served as President of the NFL Alumni Association Chapter in Washington, D.C., working to support underprivileged children and families.

Most recently, Smith has been a driving force in women's sports after becoming President of the Women's Football Alliance (WFA) in October 2024. The WFA has grown to 60 teams across the U.S., hosting championship games at the NFL Hall of Fame Stadium, and securing Hall of Fame recognition for the league's top players. The WFA's national team now competes internationally, and games air weekly on ESPN, Amazon Prime, and the Women's Sports Network. Smith remains committed to expanding women's tackle and flag football while developing youth programs worldwide.

Smith's acquisition of the Brantford Red Sox comes at a time of growing momentum for the IBL. This offseason has seen an ownership change in Kitchener and major player signings, including the world's top female pitcher, Ayami Sato, joining the Toronto Maple Leafs, and MLB legend Fernando Rodney bringing his talent to the Hamilton Cardinals.

Known for his hands-on leadership and the relentless optimism that inspired comparisons to Ted Lasso, Terry Smith is set to bring a renewed sense of ambition and competitiveness to the Brantford Red Sox.

"I am incredibly proud for my family and I to join the Brantford Red Sox organization," said Terry Smith. "The Red Sox and Brantford have an extraordinary history, and we are going to work extremely hard every day to build a Red Sox team and a Red Sox organization that everyone in Brantford and across our entire region will be very proud of-for both our performances on the field, and especially for our performances off the field, where we will always focus our maximum effort on contributing in a very positive way to every person, every family, every young baseball and softball player, and every child in Brantford and in our region."

Smith's addition to the Red Sox is also being welcomed at the league level.

"Terry Smith has an extensive and diverse background in the sports industry, with an impressive track record of success at every stop. The IBL is thrilled to have someone of his stature and character join our League as we continue to achieve unprecedented growth and fan interest," said Ted Kalnins, Commissioner of the IBL.

Smith's leadership is expected to usher in a new era for the Red Sox, reinforcing the team's deep connection with the Brantford community while building a competitive roster for the seasons ahead.

Cosmos Sports & Entertainment played a key role in facilitating the Red Sox sale and will be assisting the new ownership in elevating all aspects of team operations. The Brantford Red Sox will open their 2025 season at home under Terry Smith's leadership on Sunday, May 11th, at 2:00 PM at Arnold Anderson Stadium, hosting the London Majors. Tickets will be on sale soon.

The Intercounty Baseball League (IBL) is the top independent baseball league in Canada. The 2025 season marks the IBL's 107th year in operation. The IBL is one of the longest continuously operated baseball leagues in the world and serves as a valuable training ground for coaches, umpires, and front office staff. More than 40 IBL players have advanced to Major League Baseball or returned to the IBL following their MLB careers. The league is composed of teams from Barrie, Brantford, Chatham-Kent, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Toronto and Welland. For more information, visit www.theibl.ca or @ibl1919 on Instagram and Twitter.

