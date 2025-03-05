BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's retail sales expanded at a slower pace in January, data from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.Retail sales in volume terms rose by a working day and seasonally adjusted 4.4 percent year-on-year in January, slower than the 6.5 percent growth in the prior month.The retail trade turnover of food, beverages, and tobacco grew 1.1 percent annually versus a 2.6 percent growth in December. Demand for non-food products, except for automotive fuels and lubricants, climbed by 8.7 percent, which was 10.5 percent a month ago.On a monthly basis, retail sales decreased 0.4 percent in January, reversing a 0.7 percent gain in the preceding month. It was the first drop in five months.On an unadjusted basis, retail sales surged 7.1 percent annually, while they plunged 21.0 percent monthly in January.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX