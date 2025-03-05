Anzeige
Mittwoch, 05.03.2025
Eilmeldung: Trumps Krypto-Reserve löst Markt-Explosion aus - Pioneer AI Foundry setzt auf Solana!
ACCESS Newswire
05.03.2025 16:02 Uhr
Nulltx: RACA Donates Over $20 Million to Big Green

Finanznachrichten News

RACA DAO Community's Crypto Donation to Big Green Surpasses $20 Million in Just 13 Hours

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / March 5, 2025 / According to chain analyst @rune555, on December 26, 2021, the RACA DAO community launched a cryptocurrency donation campaign in support of Big Green, a non-profit organization founded by Kimbal Musk (brother of Elon Musk and a board member of Tesla and SpaceX). The organization is committed to teaching people how to grow their own food through school, family, and community-based programs. Big Green believes that growing food not only improves nutrition and food security but also enhances mental well-being and raises awareness of the impact of climate change on agriculture and daily life. Over the past 12 years, Big Green has expanded its influence significantly, establishing thousands of gardens across schools, homes, and communities in the United States, helping people develop essential food-growing skills while promoting sustainability.

RACA DAO Raises Over $20 Million Within 13 Hours

With the enthusiastic support of the RACA DAO community, this charity fundraising event successfully raised over $20 million in ETH, USDC, and other mainstream cryptocurrencies within just 13 hours. Some notable large donations stood out, including a single donation of $2.1 million from an investor. The generosity of RACA DAO community members highlights the power of decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) in the Web3 era, demonstrating their ability to mobilize resources beyond just the financial sector and make a meaningful impact in philanthropy.

On-Chain Data Analysis: Breakdown of Donations

According to chain analyst @rune555, donations were made in ETH, USDC, DAI, and RACA, with the following breakdown:

  • ETH, USDC, and DAI donations totaled approximately $11 million.

  • RACA DAO additionally donated 1.6 billion RACA tokens, valued at approximately $7 million.
    Blockchain Data Source

$2.1 Million Donation Transaction Records

  • https://etherscan.io/tx/0x237c10bb6dfaca4229fd213e978325f61a709e31581bed28b783b47b30d2ca0d

  • https://etherscan.io/tx/0x82ac8dc7b06b2e7f2044640368471216ef35b05ef9a09bc1083a5968ebeb3c82

  • https://etherscan.io/tx/0xb16e6f29945cccd0a289ef100e3976099b89e6b00457548903390971e581ca1f

The donation campaign received official recognition and support from Big Green's founder, Kimbal Musk. Kimbal Musk publicly expressed his gratitude on Twitter, praising RACA DAO's generosity and the community's commitment to supporting Big Green's mission.
https://x.com/kimbal/status/1475128078863056909

RACA DAO's Contribution to Philanthropy: A True Reflection of Web3 Principles

This initiative by the RACA DAO community in support of Big Green fully demonstrates the potential of DAOs in the field of philanthropy. The decentralized nature of DAOs enables global users to autonomously decide how to allocate blockchain resources to support meaningful social and charitable projects.

Compared to traditional philanthropic institutions, DAOs leverage transparent on-chain transactions, ensuring that donations are more open, trustworthy, and traceable, while significantly improving the efficiency of fund utilization.

Contact Information

Tyra Kay
PR Director
contact@nulltx.com
628 576 8369

.

SOURCE: Nulltx



