CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) Wednesday announced that it has introduced the new MacBook Air, powered by the advanced M4 chip, offering faster performance, up to 18 hours of battery life, and a new 12MP Center Stage camera.The updated laptop now supports up to two external displays and starts with 16GB of unified memory. Available in a new sky-blue color, alongside midnight, starlight, and silver, the MacBook Air starts at $999-$100 less than before and $899 for education.The M4 chip delivers significant performance improvements, making the new MacBook Air up to 2x faster than the M1 model and up to 23x faster than the fastest Intel-based version. Users will experience smoother multitasking, quicker video and photo editing, and improved AI-powered tasks thanks to the powerful Neural Engine.Built for Apple Intelligence and running on macOS Sequoia, the new MacBook Air introduces advanced AI capabilities, such as ChatGPT integration and enhanced Siri functions.The MacBook Air remains highly portable and durable, with a sleek aluminum design under half an inch thick. It includes MagSafe charging, Wi-Fi 6E, and Thunderbolt ports. Both the 13-inch and 15-inch models are available for pre-order today and will be in stores starting March 12.AAPL is currently trading at $231.89 down 1.71 percent or $4.04 on the Nasdaq.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX