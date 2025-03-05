Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2025) - Two CEO's of award-winning Canadian Hedge Funds discussed how and why their investment strategies produce superior performance with an exclusive group of investment advisors, family offices, accredited individual investors, institutional investors and hedge fund industry experts at the prestigious Albany Club yesterday afternoon.

Annually, Alternative IQ produces the CHFA Winners Showcase event as an opportunity for investors and their advisors to hear from Canada's award-winning hedge fund managers. Current events and unusual bond and equity markets made this year's Winners Showcase especially timely. "Discerning investors are increasingly turning to hedge funds in order to access investment strategies and manager skill not available in traditional, long-only asset management" noted Julie Makepeace, Managing Director at Alternative IQ, the producer of yesterday's event.

Presentations were made by these 2 award-winning Canadian hedge fund managers about 2 very different sorts of funds:

Alkarim Jivraj, CEO,

Espresso Capital

(The Espresso Venture Debt Trust was the 1st Place Winner for Best 5-Year Return and the 2nd Place Winner for Best 3-Year Return in the Private Debt Category of the 2024 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards.)

Jordan Zinberg, President & CEO,

Bedford Park Capital

(The Bedford Park Opportunities Fund was the 1st Place Winner in 2024 for Best 1-Year Return in the Equity Focused Category of the Canadian Hedge Fund Awards.)

"Investors' Inquiry" Panel Q & A:

Each hedge fund manager discussed their winning investment strategies and then faced a panel of investment experts:

Loren Francis , Vice President and Principal, Highview Financial

, Vice President and Principal, Craig Machel, Portfolio Manager & Investment Advisor, Richardson Wealth

The sharing of their in-depth due diligence is what makes this particular annual conference so unique. This interactive discussion helped the investors and advisors in the room understand these award-winning funds more thoroughly, in order to consider the benefits of diversifying and adapting their portfolios to achieve their objectives - whether it be to reduce overall portfolio volatility (risk) or to generate outsized returns - with investments that perform different roles and have different risk/return profiles than traditional long-only investment strategies.

Julie Makepeace was the MC for this year's conference. Alternative IQ thanks Fundata Canada and its media partner, Newsfile for their generous support in making the 10th Annual CHFA Winners Showcase Investor Conference such a big success.

This event will stream on-line on Tuesday, March 11th at 2:00pm to registered delegates.

http://alternativeiq.com/

About Alternative IQ: Alternative IQ is the producer of the annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards program, the annual Winners Showcase events (which present Managers of the award-winning hedge funds to investors), and various other programs and publications serving the hedge fund industry in Canada. Alternative IQ displays the most comprehensive Directory of Canadian Hedge Funds, together with performance data, on its website. Alternative IQ is a division of Alliance Sales and Marketing, Inc.

About the Annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards: The Canadian Hedge Fund Awards program has a two-fold objective: first, to celebrate the talent and accomplishments of Canada's hedge fund industry, and second, to draw attention to Canada's hedge funds by raising the awareness of that expertise in the media and among the wider investment community.

THE Canadian Hedge Fund Conference and the 2025 CHFAwards Gala Dinner are planned to be held at One King West Hotel in Toronto on Tuesday, October 28, 2025. Mark your calendars!

