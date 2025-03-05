The Hershey Company Names Tiffany Menyhart as Chief Customer Officer

HERSHEY, Pa., March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) announced today that Tiffany Menyhart has been named Chief Customer Officer, effective March 17, 2025.

With 30 years of sales and CPG experience, including 15 years in confection, Menyhart will lead Hershey's U.S. Confection sales team to advance the company's vision of becoming a leading snacking powerhouse. Joining from Kraft Heinz, Menyhart has a proven record of driving profitable growth, creating transformational change and elevating relationships with retail partners.

"Tiffany's visionary leadership, extensive experience across confection and snacking categories, and focus on the customer will guide our commercial organization's next growth phase to meet the evolving needs of our retail partners and consumers," shared Andrew Archambault, President, U.S. Confection, The Hershey Company. "She brings enthusiasm and a fresh outlook, driving us towards our 2025 goals and beyond."

Menyhart holds an MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management and a B.A. from Vanderbilt University. Recognized as a Woman of Influence in the Food Industry, Menyhart is known for building strong teams, leading through change and promoting career development. She currently serves on the FMI Foundation Board.

"For more than two decades, I've admired Hershey's best-in-class commercial team and its pioneering leadership in category excellence," said Menyhart. "I'm excited to return to confection, represent iconic brands with a talented team and lead category growth while delivering exceptional experiences for our customers and consumers."

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) is an industry-leading snacks company known for making more moments of goodness through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to doing the right thing for its people, planet, and communities. Hershey has more than 20,000 employees in the U.S. and worldwide who work daily to deliver delicious, high-quality products. The company has more than 90 brand names in approximately 80 countries that drive more than $11.2 billion in annual revenues, including? Hershey's ,?Reese's, Kisses, Kit Kat®,?Jolly Rancher, Twizzlers?and?Ice Breakers, and salty snacks including?SkinnyPop,?Pirate's Booty?and?Dot's Homestyle Pretzels.

For over 130 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. The candy and snack maker's founder, Milton Hershey, created Milton Hershey School in 1909, and since then, the company has focused on helping children succeed through equitable access to education.

To learn more visit?www.thehersheycompany.com.

