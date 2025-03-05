DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 05-March-2025 / 17:31 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 5 March 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 5 March 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 199,182 Highest price paid per share: 105.50p Lowest price paid per share: 103.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 104.3297p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 320,089,952 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (320,089,952) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 104.3297p 199,182

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 846 103.00 08:39:44 00325749775TRLO1 XLON 1694 103.00 08:39:44 00325749774TRLO1 XLON 100 104.00 08:41:20 00325750997TRLO1 XLON 300 104.50 08:53:10 00325760400TRLO1 XLON 200 104.50 09:03:13 00325768145TRLO1 XLON 850 104.00 09:03:14 00325768160TRLO1 XLON 200 104.50 09:03:14 00325768161TRLO1 XLON 60 104.50 09:03:14 00325768162TRLO1 XLON 720 104.50 09:03:14 00325768163TRLO1 XLON 632 104.50 09:03:14 00325768165TRLO1 XLON 200 104.50 09:03:26 00325768294TRLO1 XLON 200 104.50 09:09:11 00325772526TRLO1 XLON 50000 104.50 09:22:38 00325784475TRLO1 XLON 482 104.00 09:29:42 00325791787TRLO1 XLON 377 104.00 09:29:42 00325791788TRLO1 XLON 200 104.00 09:30:25 00325792319TRLO1 XLON 200 104.00 09:58:10 00325816209TRLO1 XLON 65 104.50 09:58:10 00325816210TRLO1 XLON 393 104.50 09:58:10 00325816211TRLO1 XLON 1314 104.50 09:58:10 00325816212TRLO1 XLON 759 104.50 09:58:10 00325816213TRLO1 XLON 718 104.50 09:58:10 00325816214TRLO1 XLON 703 104.50 09:58:10 00325816215TRLO1 XLON 8736 104.50 10:04:21 00325816899TRLO1 XLON 1154 104.00 10:04:23 00325816900TRLO1 XLON 332 105.50 10:05:12 00325816939TRLO1 XLON 670 105.50 10:05:17 00325816941TRLO1 XLON 184 105.50 10:05:17 00325816942TRLO1 XLON 480 105.50 10:05:38 00325816948TRLO1 XLON 396 105.50 10:05:38 00325816949TRLO1 XLON 258 105.50 10:05:59 00325816953TRLO1 XLON 604 105.50 10:05:59 00325816954TRLO1 XLON 583 105.50 10:09:53 00325817064TRLO1 XLON 266 105.50 10:09:53 00325817065TRLO1 XLON 315 105.50 10:17:40 00325817503TRLO1 XLON 533 105.50 10:17:40 00325817504TRLO1 XLON 2543 104.50 10:17:46 00325817509TRLO1 XLON 847 104.50 10:17:46 00325817510TRLO1 XLON 548 104.50 10:17:46 00325817511TRLO1 XLON 1152 104.50 10:17:46 00325817512TRLO1 XLON 1700 104.50 10:17:46 00325817513TRLO1 XLON 1700 104.50 10:17:46 00325817514TRLO1 XLON 1700 104.50 10:17:46 00325817515TRLO1 XLON 1700 104.50 10:17:47 00325817516TRLO1 XLON 1700 104.50 10:17:47 00325817517TRLO1 XLON 1700 104.50 10:17:47 00325817518TRLO1 XLON 1700 104.50 10:17:47 00325817519TRLO1 XLON 1700 104.50 10:17:47 00325817520TRLO1 XLON 491 104.50 10:17:47 00325817521TRLO1 XLON 1209 104.50 10:17:47 00325817522TRLO1 XLON 1700 104.50 10:17:47 00325817523TRLO1 XLON 865 104.50 10:17:47 00325817524TRLO1 XLON 835 104.50 10:17:47 00325817525TRLO1 XLON 1500 104.50 10:17:47 00325817526TRLO1 XLON 200 104.50 10:17:49 00325817527TRLO1 XLON 1462 104.50 10:17:51 00325817528TRLO1 XLON 238 104.50 10:17:51 00325817529TRLO1 XLON 1200 104.50 10:17:52 00325817530TRLO1 XLON 885 104.00 10:35:01 00325818925TRLO1 XLON 200 104.00 11:03:22 00325820247TRLO1 XLON 200 104.00 11:18:42 00325820683TRLO1 XLON 901 104.00 11:20:48 00325820763TRLO1 XLON 866 104.00 12:09:58 00325822600TRLO1 XLON 18 104.00 12:09:58 00325822601TRLO1 XLON 883 104.00 12:09:58 00325822602TRLO1 XLON 1940 104.00 12:09:58 00325822603TRLO1 XLON 619 104.00 12:09:58 00325822604TRLO1 XLON 690 104.00 12:09:58 00325822605TRLO1 XLON 4776 104.00 13:18:02 00325824893TRLO1 XLON 643 104.00 13:18:02 00325824894TRLO1 XLON

