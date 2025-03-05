Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2

Anzeige
Mittwoch, 05.03.2025
Eilmeldung: Trumps Krypto-Reserve löst Markt-Explosion aus - Pioneer AI Foundry setzt auf Solana!
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
05.03.25
15:29 Uhr
1,200 Euro
-0,020
-1,64 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
05.03.2025 19:03 Uhr
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
05-March-2025 / 17:31 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
5 March 2025 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               5 March 2025 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      199,182 
Highest price paid per share:         105.50p 
Lowest price paid per share:          103.00p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 104.3297p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 320,089,952 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (320,089,952) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      104.3297p                    199,182

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
846              103.00          08:39:44         00325749775TRLO1     XLON 
1694              103.00          08:39:44         00325749774TRLO1     XLON 
100              104.00          08:41:20         00325750997TRLO1     XLON 
300              104.50          08:53:10         00325760400TRLO1     XLON 
200              104.50          09:03:13         00325768145TRLO1     XLON 
850              104.00          09:03:14         00325768160TRLO1     XLON 
200              104.50          09:03:14         00325768161TRLO1     XLON 
60               104.50          09:03:14         00325768162TRLO1     XLON 
720              104.50          09:03:14         00325768163TRLO1     XLON 
632              104.50          09:03:14         00325768165TRLO1     XLON 
200              104.50          09:03:26         00325768294TRLO1     XLON 
200              104.50          09:09:11         00325772526TRLO1     XLON 
50000             104.50          09:22:38         00325784475TRLO1     XLON 
482              104.00          09:29:42         00325791787TRLO1     XLON 
377              104.00          09:29:42         00325791788TRLO1     XLON 
200              104.00          09:30:25         00325792319TRLO1     XLON 
200              104.00          09:58:10         00325816209TRLO1     XLON 
65               104.50          09:58:10         00325816210TRLO1     XLON 
393              104.50          09:58:10         00325816211TRLO1     XLON 
1314              104.50          09:58:10         00325816212TRLO1     XLON 
759              104.50          09:58:10         00325816213TRLO1     XLON 
718              104.50          09:58:10         00325816214TRLO1     XLON 
703              104.50          09:58:10         00325816215TRLO1     XLON 
8736              104.50          10:04:21         00325816899TRLO1     XLON 
1154              104.00          10:04:23         00325816900TRLO1     XLON 
332              105.50          10:05:12         00325816939TRLO1     XLON 
670              105.50          10:05:17         00325816941TRLO1     XLON 
184              105.50          10:05:17         00325816942TRLO1     XLON 
480              105.50          10:05:38         00325816948TRLO1     XLON 
396              105.50          10:05:38         00325816949TRLO1     XLON 
258              105.50          10:05:59         00325816953TRLO1     XLON 
604              105.50          10:05:59         00325816954TRLO1     XLON 
583              105.50          10:09:53         00325817064TRLO1     XLON 
266              105.50          10:09:53         00325817065TRLO1     XLON 
315              105.50          10:17:40         00325817503TRLO1     XLON 
533              105.50          10:17:40         00325817504TRLO1     XLON 
2543              104.50          10:17:46         00325817509TRLO1     XLON 
847              104.50          10:17:46         00325817510TRLO1     XLON 
548              104.50          10:17:46         00325817511TRLO1     XLON 
1152              104.50          10:17:46         00325817512TRLO1     XLON 
1700              104.50          10:17:46         00325817513TRLO1     XLON 
1700              104.50          10:17:46         00325817514TRLO1     XLON 
1700              104.50          10:17:46         00325817515TRLO1     XLON 
1700              104.50          10:17:47         00325817516TRLO1     XLON 
1700              104.50          10:17:47         00325817517TRLO1     XLON 
1700              104.50          10:17:47         00325817518TRLO1     XLON 
1700              104.50          10:17:47         00325817519TRLO1     XLON 
1700              104.50          10:17:47         00325817520TRLO1     XLON 
491              104.50          10:17:47         00325817521TRLO1     XLON 
1209              104.50          10:17:47         00325817522TRLO1     XLON 
1700              104.50          10:17:47         00325817523TRLO1     XLON 
865              104.50          10:17:47         00325817524TRLO1     XLON 
835              104.50          10:17:47         00325817525TRLO1     XLON 
1500              104.50          10:17:47         00325817526TRLO1     XLON 
200              104.50          10:17:49         00325817527TRLO1     XLON 
1462              104.50          10:17:51         00325817528TRLO1     XLON 
238              104.50          10:17:51         00325817529TRLO1     XLON 
1200              104.50          10:17:52         00325817530TRLO1     XLON 
885              104.00          10:35:01         00325818925TRLO1     XLON 
200              104.00          11:03:22         00325820247TRLO1     XLON 
200              104.00          11:18:42         00325820683TRLO1     XLON 
901              104.00          11:20:48         00325820763TRLO1     XLON 
866              104.00          12:09:58         00325822600TRLO1     XLON 
18               104.00          12:09:58         00325822601TRLO1     XLON 
883              104.00          12:09:58         00325822602TRLO1     XLON 
1940              104.00          12:09:58         00325822603TRLO1     XLON 
619              104.00          12:09:58         00325822604TRLO1     XLON 
690              104.00          12:09:58         00325822605TRLO1     XLON 
4776              104.00          13:18:02         00325824893TRLO1     XLON 
643              104.00          13:18:02         00325824894TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 05, 2025 12:32 ET (17:32 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

815              104.00          13:19:34         00325824955TRLO1     XLON 
815              104.00          13:21:53         00325825042TRLO1     XLON 
1500              103.50          13:26:25         00325825193TRLO1     XLON 
130              103.50          13:26:25         00325825194TRLO1     XLON 
815              103.50          13:26:25         00325825195TRLO1     XLON 
2570              103.00          13:26:26         00325825199TRLO1     XLON 
98               103.50          13:53:39         00325826029TRLO1     XLON 
699              103.50          13:53:39         00325826030TRLO1     XLON 
855              103.50          14:06:05         00325826404TRLO1     XLON 
743              103.50          14:06:56         00325826438TRLO1     XLON 
115              103.50          14:06:56         00325826439TRLO1     XLON 
578              103.50          14:17:56         00325827053TRLO1     XLON 
3               103.50          14:17:56         00325827054TRLO1     XLON 
274              103.50          14:17:56         00325827055TRLO1     XLON 
193              103.50          14:29:54         00325827666TRLO1     XLON 
663              103.50          14:29:54         00325827667TRLO1     XLON 
14               103.50          14:32:02         00325828127TRLO1     XLON 
643              103.50          14:32:02         00325828128TRLO1     XLON 
203              103.50          14:32:02         00325828129TRLO1     XLON 
858              103.50          14:34:03         00325828265TRLO1     XLON 
79               103.50          14:36:18         00325828415TRLO1     XLON 
269              103.50          14:36:18         00325828416TRLO1     XLON 
507              103.50          14:36:18         00325828417TRLO1     XLON 
109              103.50          14:38:30         00325828754TRLO1     XLON 
745              103.50          14:38:30         00325828755TRLO1     XLON 
1               103.50          14:38:30         00325828756TRLO1     XLON 
855              103.00          14:39:33         00325828870TRLO1     XLON 
855              103.00          14:39:33         00325828871TRLO1     XLON 
854              103.00          14:39:33         00325828872TRLO1     XLON 
855              103.00          14:39:33         00325828873TRLO1     XLON 
854              103.00          14:39:33         00325828874TRLO1     XLON 
714              103.00          14:39:33         00325828875TRLO1     XLON 
856              103.00          14:39:34         00325828877TRLO1     XLON 
832              103.00          14:39:48         00325828883TRLO1     XLON 
40               103.50          14:55:55         00325829975TRLO1     XLON 
26               104.50          15:12:36         00325831072TRLO1     XLON 
4000              104.50          15:18:14         00325831559TRLO1     XLON 
719              104.50          15:18:14         00325831560TRLO1     XLON 
393              104.50          15:18:14         00325831561TRLO1     XLON 
76               104.50          15:18:14         00325831562TRLO1     XLON 
5887              104.50          15:18:26         00325831570TRLO1     XLON 
881              104.50          15:19:01         00325831618TRLO1     XLON 
864              104.50          15:19:33         00325831645TRLO1     XLON 
714              104.50          15:25:54         00325831933TRLO1     XLON 
148              104.50          15:25:54         00325831934TRLO1     XLON 
859              104.50          15:29:13         00325832158TRLO1     XLON 
232              104.50          15:36:10         00325832663TRLO1     XLON 
631              104.50          15:36:10         00325832664TRLO1     XLON 
1940              104.50          15:44:22         00325833184TRLO1     XLON 
2574              104.50          15:47:13         00325833344TRLO1     XLON 
2060              104.50          15:47:13         00325833343TRLO1     XLON 
2616              104.50          15:47:27         00325833366TRLO1     XLON 
4000              104.50          15:47:27         00325833367TRLO1     XLON 
2533              105.00          15:56:51         00325834096TRLO1     XLON 
2584              104.50          16:12:30         00325835296TRLO1     XLON 
862              104.50          16:12:30         00325835297TRLO1     XLON 
861              104.50          16:12:30         00325835298TRLO1     XLON 
755              104.50          16:12:30         00325835299TRLO1     XLON 
106              104.50          16:12:30         00325835300TRLO1     XLON 
861              104.50          16:12:30         00325835301TRLO1     XLON 
862              104.50          16:12:30         00325835302TRLO1     XLON 
4000              104.50          16:12:30         00325835291TRLO1     XLON 
4000              104.50          16:12:30         00325835292TRLO1     XLON 
2226              104.50          16:12:30         00325835293TRLO1     XLON 
4000              104.50          16:12:30         00325835294TRLO1     XLON 
2774              104.50          16:12:30         00325835295TRLO1     XLON 
4898              104.00          16:19:13         00325835764TRLO1     XLON 
817              104.00          16:19:13         00325835765TRLO1     XLON 
679              104.00          16:19:32         00325835779TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  378117 
EQS News ID:  2096035 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2096035&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 05, 2025 12:32 ET (17:32 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
