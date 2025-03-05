Iveco Group N.V. publishes its 2024 Annual Report and calls the Annual General Meeting

Turin, Italy,5th March 2025. Iveco Group N.V..

Iveco Group's Annual Report will be on the agenda of the Shareholders' Annual General Meeting (AGM), that will be held in Amsterdam on 16th April 2025 at 12:00 p.m. (noontime) CEST. The agenda of the AGM also includes: the discussion of the Company's dividend policy, the proposal to distribute a cash dividend of euro 0.33 per outstanding common share, the remuneration report (advisory voting only), the granting of discharge to the members of the Board, the (re)appointment of the Executive and Non-Executive Directors, the re-appointment of Deloitte Accountants B.V. as the Company's Independent Auditor, the approval of an amended remuneration policy, the authorization to assign equity awards to the Executive Directors, and the replacement of the existing authorization to acquire common shares in the capital of the Company.

Subject to Shareholders' approval Iveco Group common shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 22nd April 2025. The record date for the dividend will be 23rd April 2025 and the dividend will be paid on 24th April 2025.

The Annual Report, the Notice of the AGM, the relevant Explanatory Notes, the amended Remuneration Policy, the instructions for voting, and other AGM materials were also published today and are available on the Company's website at www.ivecogroup.com.

(*)Differently from the approach adopted so far in the Company's earnings releases and interim reports for the year 2024, in the Consolidated Income Statement included in the 2024 Annual Report the post-tax loss on the disposal of the Fire Fighting business has been included in the total Profit/(loss) from Discontinued Operations, net of tax, and excluded from the Profit/(loss) from Continuing Operations. This reclassification impacts neither on the total reported Net Income, nor on any adjusted metrics so far reported.

Iveco Group N.V.

Media Contacts:

Francesco Polsinelli, Tel: +39 335 1776091

Fabio Lepore, Tel: +39 335 7469007

E-mail: mediarelations@ivecogroup.com

Investor Relations:

Federico Donati, Tel: +39 011 0073539

E-mail: investor.relations@ivecogroup.com

Attachment