WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A feral cat in Hunterdon County has tested positive for bird flu, marking the first confirmed case in a feline in New Jersey, according to the state Department of Health.The United States Department of Agriculture's National Veterinary Services Laboratory verified the case, after the cat started showing severe symptoms, including neurological issues.The cat was euthanized. Meanwhile, the other cats on the same property also showed signs of illness, with one indoor-outdoor cat later testing positive. Additional test results are pending.Health officials stated that the affected cats had no known exposure to infected poultry, livestock, raw milk, or meat. However, as free-roaming animals, they could have been exposed to wild birds or other infected wildlife.Local and state health officials are monitoring individuals who had contact with the cats, though no human symptoms have been reported so far.The New Jersey Health Department has recommended certain guidelines to protect pets from bird flu, such as avoid feeding cats raw milk, dairy products, or under-cooked meat, keep cats indoors to minimize exposure to birds and other wildlife, prevent contact between cats and livestock, wash hands thoroughly after handling pet, and change clothes and shoes and wash exposed skin after interacting with sick or dead animals.Residents who had close, unprotected exposure to an infected cat or animal should contact their local health department and monitor themselves for symptoms over the next 10 days, the department urged.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX