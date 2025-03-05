WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Researchers from the University of Southern Denmark's Department of Public Health and Department of Clinical Research, in collaboration with the University of Helsinki, have explored the long-term health effects of tattoos.Their study suggests that tattoo ink does not remain confined to the skin but can migrate to the lymph nodes, where it accumulates over time.'We don't yet know whether this persistent strain could weaken the function of the lymph nodes or have other health consequences,' Henrik Frederiksen from the University of Southern Denmark said.Moreover, it remains unclear whether tattoo ink in the lymph nodes can trigger chronic inflammation, impact immune function, or contribute to abnormal cell growth that may increase cancer risk.The latest study, published in BMC Public Health, analyzed data from the Danish Twin Tattoo Cohort, which includes health records from over 5,900 twins in Denmark.'The unique aspect of our approach is that we can compare twin pairs where one has cancer, but they otherwise share many genetic and environmental factors,' said Jacob von Bornemann Hjelmborg, professor of biostatistics at the university.'This provides us with a stronger method for investigating whether tattoos themselves may influence cancer risk.'Researchers found a higher occurrence of both skin cancer and lymphoma among tattooed individuals, with the risk being most pronounced in those with large tattoos, which are defined as those larger than a palm.'For both skin cancer and lymphoma, increased hazards were found for tattoos larger than the palm of a hand,' the study said.'This suggests that the bigger the tattoo and the longer it has been there,' author Signe Bedsted Clemmensen noted, 'the more ink accumulates in the lymph nodes.'Additionally, data from the Danish Twin Tattoo Cohort indicate that tattoos are becoming increasingly common. Researchers estimate that by age 25, four in ten women and three in ten men will have at least one tattoo.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX