Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2025) - Haviland Enviro Corp. (TSXV: HEC.P) (the "Company") announces the appointment of David Johnston as Chief Executive Officer of the Company and Monique Charbonneau as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Further, the Company would also like to announce the appointment of Monique Charbonneau as a director of the Company. The aforementioned officer and director appointments, effective March 3, 2025, are to fill the vacancies created by the resignation of Albert Contardi as Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and a director of the Company as previously announced on February 3, 2025.

