WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil futures settled sharply lower on Wednesday on concerns about global economic growth in the wake of new tariffs by U.S. on several countries, and data showing an unexpected jump in U.S. crude inventories last week.The OPEC+'s plans to increase output in April, and concerns over U.S. tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China also weighed on oil prices.Investors weighed a possible drop in oil demand in the face of escalating trade tensions.It is feared that U.S. President Donald Trump's 'tariffs on steroids' agenda may keep inflation higher and could tip the global economy into recession.West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended lower by $1.95 or about 2.86% at $66.31 a barrel, the lowest settlement in about six months.Brent crude futures settled lowr by $1.74 or about 2.45% at $69.30 a barrel.Data released by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed crude oil inventories in the U.S. climbed by 3.6 million barrels in the week ended February 28th, after falling by 2.3 million barrels in the previous week. Economists had expected crude oil inventories to edge down by 0.3 million barrels.Meanwhile, the EIA said gasoline inventories fell by 1.4 million barrels last week, and Distillate fuel inventories, which include heating oil and diesel, also decreased by 1.3 million barrels last week.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX